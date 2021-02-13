Thunder Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 in Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Diego Cuglietta and AJ White in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Wichita's John Albert scored his 3rd goal of the season 3:35 into the contest to make it 1-0. The Thunder have scored first in 12 of 17 games. Utah's Diego Cuglietta tied the game 10:44 into the first. It was Cuglietta's first game since January 10th at Tulsa. The game was tied at 1 after the first period with Utah outshooting the Thunder 12 to 8.

Anthony Beauregard scored his 4th of the year 15:16 into the second frame. The Thunder led 2-1 after 2 periods. Utah scored a power play goal as AJ White converted on a beautiful pass from Cedric Pare to tie the game 2:53 into the third. Utah has 9 power play goals in the last 7 games and they have a power play goal in 14 of 20 games. It stayed a tie game throughout the 3rd periods and overtime. Both teams ended overtime with 31 shots on goal.

Both teams scored on their first 2 shooters of the shootout. It went all the way to the 4th round of the shootout where Matteo Gennaro won it for the Thunder.

It's the first time the Thunder have won at Maverik Center. They came into the game with a record of 0-8-4 at Utah. Wichita's record goes to 12-4-1 on the year, while Utah falls to 9-4-3-4. Utah has a standings point in 16 of 20 games to start the season.

3 stars.

1. Evan Weninger (Wichita) - 29 of 31 saves.

2. John Albert (Wichita) - 1 goal.

3. Anthony Beauregard (Wichita) - 1 goal.

