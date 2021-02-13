Mavericks Announce Final Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season
February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their schedule for the final portion of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season on Wednesday.
"We appreciate the patience of our fans and partners as we worked through the scheduling process this year with so many obstacles," Team President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said. "We are excited to finally have a schedule with all of our game dates for the duration of the season. We look forward to the opportunity to share hockey with you and appreciate all of your support."
The Mavericks will play the remainder of the regular season schedule from April 9, 2021 to June 5, 2021. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center
Saturday, April 10, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center
Sunday, April 11, 2021 - 4:05 p.m.
at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Friday, April 16, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Saturday, April 17, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Thursday, April 22, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, April 23, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, April 24, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, April 30, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Saturday, May 1, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sunday, May 2, 2021 - 5:05 p.m.
at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, May 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, May 15, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, May 21, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, May 22, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center
Thursday, May 27, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, May 28, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, May 29, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - 6:05 p.m.
at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Friday, June 4, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
All times are Central Time
