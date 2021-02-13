Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits drop the puck on the middle tilt of a three-game set tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears. Greenville kicked off the series on Thursday night in an 8-2 blowout win over Orlando.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-4-5-2) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (9-8-1-0)

February 13, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #21 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Ken Radolinski (64)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust, and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Matt Bradley scored three, and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits rolled past the Orlando Solar Bears by an 8-2 margin on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bradley opened the scoring only 2:34 in for his team's first goal in the opening stanza in five games. Greenville scored four unanswered goals in the third period to turn a 4-2 advantage into an 8-2 blowout with two more strikes from Bradley, a goal from Zimmer at 9:59, and a power play goal by Joey Haddad at 11:58. Devante Stephens and Mark Auk were the lone goal scorers for Orlando.

TAKE YOUR HAT OFF:

Bradley's three goals on Thursday night marked his first professional hat-trick and first by the Swamp Rabbits in over a calendar year. Greenville's most recent hat-trick prior to Thursday came on Jan. 20, 2020 scored by Mason Baptista against Atlanta. Bradley is now tied for the team lead in goals with seven in 17 games and fifth in points (11). Six of the 24-year-old's seven goals this season have occurred in either the third period or overtime. The Vancouver, British Columbia native joined the Upstate prior to 2020-21 after two seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers including a 2019 Kelly Cup Championship.

CAREER NIGHT FOR FINK:

Rabbits rookie defenseman Ben Finkelstein recorded four helpers on Thursday night to set a new career-high for assists and points in a single game. Entering tonight, Finkelstein is fourth in the ECHL rookie scoring race with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. One point above Finkelstein in the rookie scoring race is fellow teammate Greg Meireles with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. The former 7th round pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2016 NHL Draft also ranks tied for first among ECHL rookies in game-winning goals (2).

TWIN MAGIC RETURNS:

Yesterday, forwards Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling have been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Both players return to the Upstate after joining Ontario's Training Camp Roster ahead of the 2021 AHL season. After four seasons each at St. Cloud State University, the twin brothers turned pro earlier this season with the Swamp Rabbits. Nick Poehling dressed in all 10 Greenville games this season and contributed four points (three goals, one assist). Nick totaled a career-best 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) to conclude his NCAA career in 2019-20. Line mate Jack Poehling also appeared in all 10 Swamp Rabbits games this season and posted four points (all assists). Jack also completed his college tenure with career-best numbers during the 2019-20 season with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

NUMBERS TO CHEW:

Greenville has a power play goal in four consecutive home games...The Swamp Rabbits have earned standings points in 15 of their last 16 games and totaled a point percentage of .719 during that stretch...Greenville's record when scoring first is 7-0-3-0...Orlando's record when scoring first is a perfect 6-0-0-0...The Swamp Rabbits' 26 goals in the 2nd period is the second-most by any team in the ECHL.

