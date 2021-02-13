Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Everblades, February 13 at 6:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades

Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are hoping to avoid a sweep Saturday night when they host the Florida Everblades for their annual Military Appreciation Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Florida has gotten the best of the Rays in the first two games of the series, winning by scores of 4-2 and 5-2 on Wednesday and Friday. Saturday's contest is the fifth between the two during the 2020-21 season. The clubs began their season series with a split in Estero on Jan. 29 and 30. SC claimed a 5-1 victory in the opening matchup before the Blades rebounded for a 4-1 decision the following evening. Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings, while the Stingrays sit in fourth after their first 19 games. The Blades are the top team in the league both offensively and defensively, averaging 3.95 goals per game while allowing just 2.33 per contest. SC ranks sixth in the league on defense, giving up 2.84 goals per outing.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 15-5-0-1 record after 21 games. The Blades have a powerful offensive attack led by forward Michael Huntebrinker who has totaled 21 points in 21 games on 12 goals and nine assists. Just behind him is Blake Winiecki and Alex Kile who each have 18 points apiece. Team captain John McCarron is in his fifth year with the club and is once again at the forefront of the team's offensive attack, posting 20 points on 10 goals and 10 assists, including the team's only overtime winner this season. In his career with Florida, McCarron has 236 points on 101 goals and 135 assists. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting nine points (3g, 6a) as well as a league-high +23 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in 10 games while earning a 5-4-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.50 and a 0.915 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, February 13 vs. Florida, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

