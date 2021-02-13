Game Day Preview: Allen at KC

Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster faces a shot from the Kansas City Mavericks

Tonight, the Allen Americans face-off for the second time this season against Kansas City. The Americans won the only meeting this year by a 2-1 score on January 23rd at Cable Dahmer Arena. It was Justin Kapelmaster's Allen debut, as he stopped 36 of 37 shots to get the win. Watch games this season on FloSports Hockey, and listen on the ALL-NEW Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs Utah:

The Americans won a tight game against the Utah Grizzlies, on Tuesday night, by a score of 2-1 at Allen Event Center. Corey Mackin (9) provided the only goal in regulation. The game would eventually go to a shootout with both Conner Bleackley and Corey Mackin scoring in the extra session. Jake Paterson stopped 31 of 32 shots to get the win. The Americans improved to 3-1 against Utah this season.

Worth Noting:

The Americans ended their two-game losing streak on Tuesday night, their longest losing streak of the year. The Americans had dropped three of their last four games before beating Utah. The Americans are tied with Indy for the second most points in the ECHL with 29.

About Allen:

The Americans have played the most road games in the league with 12 and have the most road wins in the league with eight (8-4-0). The team recently wrapped up their longest road trip in team history, ten games, with an 8-2-0 record.

About Kansas City:

The Mavericks have struggled at home this season winning just two of 10 games on home ice (2-6-2). They are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games. Kansas City has two of the top 10 scorers in the league with Brodie Reid, leading the ECHL with 24 points (10 goals and 14 assists, and Giorgio Estephan, seventh overall with 20 points (6 goals and 14 assists).

Final Thoughts:

The Americans waived forward Braylon Shmyr this week. He was claimed off waivers by Utah.

Forward Jesse Mychan will miss tonight's game with a lower-body injury.

Corey Mackin is sixth in the ECHL in scoring with 20 points (9 goals and 11 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 8-4-0-0

OVERALL: 14-5-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan 10

Assists: Matt Register 15

Points: Corey Mackin, 20

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 48

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 2-6-2-0

AWAY: 5-3-0-1

OVERALL: 7-9-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 10

Assists: Giorgio Estephan, 14

Points: Brodie Reid, 24

+/-: Connor Doherty, +4

PIM: Corbin Baldwin, 22

