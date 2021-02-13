Thunder Claims First-Ever Win at Utah

W. VALLEY CITY, UT - Matteo Gennaro scored in the fourth round of the shootout to help Wichita claim its first-ever win against Utah at the Maverik Center on Friday night.

John Albert and Anthony Beauregard scored in regulation and Evan Weninger claimed his sixth win of the season, stopping 29 shots.

Albert put the Thunder up 1-0 early in the first as he beat Evan Buitenhuis with a wrist shot from the slot for his third of the season. Diego Cuglietta tied it at 10:44 as he curled off the right circle and beat Weninger for his fourth of the year.

In the second, Beauregard went coast-to-coast and gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage at 15:16. Weninger collected the only assist on the play.

Utah evened up the contest at 2:53 of the third as A.J. White tipped home a power play tally for his third of the season. Each team had 7 shots in the final frame, but regulation wouldn't solve the outcome.

During overtime, each team had plenty of scoring chances. Gennaro had a breakaway with three minutes left, but Buitenhuis made a nice glove save. With time running out, Utah had one last chance but a pass from White to Matthew Hoover hit the post and a shootout was needed.

Beauregard and J.C. Campagna scored in the first two rounds for Wichita while Hunter Skinner and Yuri Terao tallied goals for the Grizzlies. After Weninger stopped Matthew Boucher at the top of round four, Gennaro made a highlight- reel move to beat Buitenhuis and the Thunder claimed a 3-2 win.

Wichita improved to 6-1-0 on the road and 2-0 in shootout situations. Beauregard has goals in back-to-back games and points in six-straight. Albert has goals in back-to-back contests. Weninger has won his last two starts, lowering his goals-against average to 2.28 and save percentage to .930.

The Thunder remains in Utah for another meeting on Saturday night against the Grizzlies.

