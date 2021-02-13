Oilers Rout Rush in 5-1 Outing

RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers picked up their fourth consecutive win, defeating Rapid City 5-1 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Friday night.

The Oilers scored the opening goal in Rapid City for the second-straight night. Alex Brooks corralled a failed clearance at the top of the power-play umbrella before finding Garret Cockerill in the left circle, allowing the defenseman to blast his second goal of the season past Gordon Defiel 12:40 into the game. Charlie Sampair forced a turnover below the left circle of the Rush zone, finding Danny Moynihan who roofed an in-tight chance over Defiel, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Brooks wasted no time in extending the Oilers lead to three, depositing the puck behind Defiel just 1:01 into the middle frame. The quick goal forced a goaltending change from the Rush, introducing Adam Carlson to the game. 12:32 into the period, Tyler Kobryn picked off a pass between the circles, sniping Carlson for his first professional goal. Cockerill scored his second goal of the game 2:22 later, beating Carlson from the circle, bringing the game 5-0 in Tulsa's favor.

The third period saw an early goal as well, this one courtesy of Tyler Coulter, closing the scoring out at 5-1 with 19:03 left in the game.

Tulsa close out a three-game week against the Rush tomorrow night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The final game of the week will start at 8:05 p.m. CT. The Oilers return to the BOK Center for three games next week, starting off on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

