Orlando Bounces Back, Both Teams Rematch Tomorrow

February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 5-0 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both teams will rematch tomorrow afternoon in the third and final game of a three-game set.

In the opening period, the Solar Bears notched the first goal of the contest at 16:22 courtesy of Nolan Valleau. Following an offensive zone draw, Valleau's center point drive beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard to provide Orlando a 1-0 lead. Shots after the first 20 minutes were 9-8 Solar Bears.

In the middle Frame, Orlando doubled their lead at the 5:46 mark. Solar Bears forward Johno May cashed in the rebound of a shot from Tristin Langan into an open net past Bednard.

Orlando added to their lead with a power play tally from Jake Coughler at 10:09. Coughler finished a cross-ice pass from Aaron Luchuk to put Orlando ahead 3-0. John Lethemon replaced Bednard in goal for the Rabbits after Coughler's strike

At 15:56, Orlando's lead grew to 4-0. Tyler Bird redirected a left-point shot from Alexander Kuqali past Lethemon. In the final period, Devante Stephens completed the scoring line after burying a cross-ice feed from Tristin Langan. Final shots on goal totaled 22-19 in favor of Orlando.

Both teams will rematch tomorrow, February 14, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the rubber match of a three-game set. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.