Lackey's first pro shutout gives Solar Bears 5-0 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Nolan Valleau's first of the season proved to be the game-winner, but the Orlando Solar Bears (10-8-1-0) tacked on four more goals and Michael Lackey earned his first professional shutout as Orlando defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-5-5-2) by a 5-0 count on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Valleau scored in just his second game of the season at 16:22 of the first period after Tristin Langan won a draw at the left circle back to the defenseman, who beat Ryan Bednard to make it 1-0.

Johno May then buried his second of the season at 5:46 of the second period, and Jake Coughler scored on the power play from the left circle at 10:09 for his fifth of the season to chase Bednard from the net.

Tyler Bird pushed Orlando's lead to 4-0 at 15:56 when he tipped Alexander Kuqali's point shot past John Lethemon, and Devante Stephens scored at 11:23 to cap the scoring.

Lackey earned his third win of the season with a 19-for-19 performance; Bednard took the loss going 11-for-14, while Lethemon went 6-for-8 in relief.

THREE STARS:

1) Michael Lackey - ORL

2) Nolan Valleau - ORL

3) Dylan Sadowy - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 7-0-0-0 when scoring first

Valleau also earned an assist on Coughler's goal for his first multi-point game of the season

Langan recorded three assists on the evening, matching his career-high, originally set on Feb. 23, 2020 vs. Norfolk

The Solar Bears improved to 5-2-1-0 following a regulation loss and snapped Greenville's three-game win streak

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears close out the week with their third meeting with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

