ECHL Announces Fine
February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Rapid City's Cedric Montminy has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #142, Tulsa at Rapid City, on Feb. 12.
Montminy is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 13:46 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
