Rush Add Johnny Coughlin ahead of Finale with Tulsa

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment prior to their "Decades Night" series finale against the Tulsa Oilers tonight that defenseman Johnny Coughlin has been signed by the team. He is expected to make his Rush debut tonight, wearing #27.

In a separate transaction, defenseman Brandon Fehd was released.

Coughlin joins the Rush having previously skated this year in training camp with the Fort Wayne Komets. As a rookie in 2019-20, the 6'3", 205-pound blue-liner began his first full professional campaign with the Norfolk Admirals with whom he notched 9 goals and 17 points in 47 games. He was then involved in a five player trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones, and added another pair of goals in 9 games to end the season.

A native of Fairport, New York, Coughlin turned professional at the end of the 2018-19 season following the conclusion of his college hockey career with the Maine Mariners. In 10 games with the Mariners, Coughlin earned his firs four career assists. Prior to turning professional, Coughlin played four seasons of NCAA college hockey with the College of the Holy Cross, registering 17 goals, 44 assists, and 61 points in 143 games, along with a +28 rating.

The Rush conclude their series against Tulsa tonight, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Tonight's series finale is "Decades Night", presented by Vast Broadband. Decades from the 1960's all the way to present day will be represented through fun games, great music, and other interactive activities throughout the night. We encourage all fans to dress appropriately for the occasion.

