Marlies and Monsters Clash in Weeknight Battle
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (21-15-3-2) return to action tonight on the heels of a successful trip to Charlotte that saw them sweep their weekend series against the Checkers. The Marlies have had a strong showing on the road so far this season (12-5-1-2) and their 93 goals are good for second in the AHL in scoring on the road. With wins in their previous two contests and a 7-3 record in their past 10, the Marlies will be looking to make it three in a row when they visit the Monsters tonight.
Although they've been plagued by inconsistency, the Marlies look to be finding their stride as they continue to focus on the importance of playing a full 60-minutes. That will be key for success tonight as their previous games against the Monsters this season have been close fought battles. Tonight marks the sixth matchup between these North Division rivals with the Monsters holding a 3-2 lead in the season series. The Marlies and Monsters went head-to-head four times in November with three games needing an overtime decision and one requiring a shootout. The Cleveland Monsters (19-16-4-1) are 3-6-0-1 in their previous 10 game sand are coming off a shootout win over the Laval Rocket.
Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco recorded three points over the weekend (1G, 2A) and now has points in two consecutive games. He continues to lead the league in assists with 30. Pierre Engvall scored in back-to-back games this past weekend and now has four points in his last five games. Zac Dalpe and Nathan Gerbe lead the Monsters with 29 points apiece.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow us on Twitter for live game updates.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
21-15-3-2 Overall Record 19-16-4-1
2-1-1-1 Head To Head 3-0-2-0
Win 2 Streak Win 1
147 Goals For 118
143 Goals Against 132
22.0% Power Play Percentage 17.4%
77.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.7%
C. Mueller(19) Leading Goal Scorer Z. Dalpe (15)
C. Mueller (41) Leading Points Scorer Z. Dalpe (29)
E. McAdam (9) Wins Leader J.F. Berube (12)
