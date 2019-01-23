Wolves Insider: Finish the First Half Strong

FIRST PLACE FOR THE ALL-STAR BREAK?

The Chicago Wolves took over first place in the Central Division with a win over Grand Rapids last Wednesday, but fell in overtime to Rockford on Saturday and suffered a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday to move into third place to start Week 17. The Wolves play two games in Cleveland before hitting the All-Star Break on Sunday.

While third place isn't first, it's just a short hop to the top of the Central as the Wolves (51 points) are just two points behind the Grand Rapids Griffins and Iowa Wild. The Central remains the AHL's most competitive division overall as six points separate first from fifth place, so things can change each day.

AHL All-Star forward Daniel Carr posted multiple points in two of the three games last week, tightening his grasp on the AHL points lead with 50. Carr is the first player to reach the 50-point mark this season with his 20 goals and 30 assists, leading Syracuse's Carter Verhaeghe by six points. Carr's talent isn't restricted to one area of the game; he is tied for third in goals and first in assists, and ranks second to teammate Zach Whitecloud in plus-minus rating (+23).

BRANDON PIRRI BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

Brandon Pirri might be in Vegas tearing up the NHL for the Golden Knights, but Pirri bobbleheads will be in the Windy City and given away to the first 2,500 fans to enter Allstate Arena for the Wolves' game against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Feb. 2. The bobbleheads, presented by CW50, honor the Chicago resident who led the AHL with 42 points in 29 games before he was recalled from loan by Vegas in mid-December.

CHEERS TO 25 YEARS

The Chicago Wolves are toasting the franchise's celebrated history with the Cheers to 25 Years fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Rosemont. Several current Wolves favorites - a group that includes goaltender Oscar Dansk and defenseman Nic Hague - will be there along with popular alums Brett Sterling and Scooter Vaughan. To join the fun, sign up here.

TOP LINE

DANIEL CARR

Forward Daniel Carr notched one goal and four assists last week, which upped his AHL-leading total to 50 points (20G, 30A). Carr is the first player in the league to reach the milestone this season and he leads all active AHL players with 1.39 points per game.

GAGE QUINNEY

Another forward putting points lately is center Gage Quinney, who scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Grand Rapids. Quinney has 24 points in his first season with the Wolves, just nine shy of his 33-point mark last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He ranks third in the league in plus/minus rating with a +22.

DYLAN COGHLAN

Rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan has scored six of his eight goals this season on the Wolves power play, including a pair of power-play tallies last week. Coghlan has 20 points in 33 games with Chicago, the second-most points among the Wolves rookies and ninth overall on the team.

REWIND (1-1-1-0)

SUNDAY, JAN. 20: MILWAUKEE 4, (at) CHICAGO 0

The Admirals scored in each of the three periods at Allstate Arena to hand the Wolves just their second shutout loss of the season.

The Wolves surrendered a pair of power-play goals and an empty-net goal in the setback as Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick picked up the shutout.

Goaltender Zach Fucale saved 20 of 23 shots.

SATURDAY, JAN. 19: ROCKFORD 3, CHICAGO 2 (OT)

Forward Graham Knott scored 1:29 into overtime to give Rockford the Illinois Lottery Cup victory before 11,107 fans at Allstate Arena.

Rookie defensemen Dylan Coghlan and Erik Brännström scored power-play goals 46 seconds apart early in the third period to pull the Woles even. Daniel Carr assisted on both goals.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 25 saves.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16: (at) CHICAGO 5, GRAND RAPIDS 2

The Wolves overcame a first-period deficit to top the Griffins and take over first place in the Central Division.

Forward Gage Quinney scored two goals while forwards Tyler Wong and Daniel Carr and defenseman Dylan Coghlan also scored for the Wolves.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk saved 28 of 30 shots in the win

