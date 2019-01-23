American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Binghamton Devils forward John Quenneville has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Syracuse on Jan. 21.
Quenneville was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's game tonight (Jan. 23) at Rochester.
