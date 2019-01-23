American Hockey League Announces Suspension

January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Binghamton Devils forward John Quenneville has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Syracuse on Jan. 21.

Quenneville was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's game tonight (Jan. 23) at Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.