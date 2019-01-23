Bears Drop Shootout Decision, Extend Point Streak to Six

January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears five-game winning streak came to an end in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at the PPL Center. Connor Hobbs scored the lone goal for the Chocolate and White in the losing effort.

Hobbs' blasted home a shot on a transition after Garrett Pilon sent a drop pass from the right wing at 13:08. Nathan Walker joined the rush and earned the secondary assist on the play. Hershey's 1-0 lead carried into the third period. The Bears entered the final stanza with an 8-0-0-0 record on the road when leading after 40 minutes. Into the third period, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms used special teams to even the score at 1-1.

Joey Leach was called for hooking, and Liam O'Brien was whistled for high-sticking both at the 1:45 mark to provide the Phantoms a full 5-on-3 power play for 2:00. At 3:44, Greg Carey scored his 20th goal of the season, and 11th on the power play to tie the game on a one-time shot. Hershey's penalty kill finished the night 4-for-5 on the evening.

Hershey received a 5-on-3 power play chance in the third period, but were unable to solve Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon a second time. Lyon went onto to stop 40 of 41 shots, including 20-for-20 in the third. Hershey's power play finished 0-for-5 on the night. Both teams went to overtime tied at 1-1, and the shootout was later required to decide a winner after a scoreless five minute sudden-death.

Carey scored the lone shootout goal for the Phantoms in the top of round three, and Lyon stopped Ryan Sproul in the bottom half to preserve the shootout. Final shots on goal were 41-27 Bears. Hershey falls to 2-3 in shootouts this season. The Bears record moves to 20-20-0-3 in the defeat.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, January 26 for their final game before the Lexus 2019 AHL All-Star Classic. The Chocolate and White will play host to the Laval Rocket for the one and only time this season at Giant Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.