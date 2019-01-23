Szwarz Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

Providence, RI - The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Jordan Szwarz has been named to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic roster. Szwarz will replace teammate Ryan Fitzgerald, who is out with an upper body injury, on the All-Star roster. Szwarz currently leads the team with 14 goals and will be making first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Szwarz, 27, is fourth among Providence players with 23 points on the year and is in his first season serving as the team's captain. This is Szwarz's third season with the P-Bruins and recently skated in his 400th career AHL game. Szwarz originally joined the organization on a professional try-out agreement at the start of the 2016-17 season and eventually earned a full AHL deal. He led the team in goals and scoring en route to setting career highs in all major categories and re-signed with Boston on an NHL deal at the start of free agency. He played 12 games with the Boston Bruins in 2017-18, posting three assists.

Szwarz was originally drafted 97th overall in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes and is in his eighth full professional season. He made his NHL debut October 29, 2013 for the Coyotes against the LA Kings and scored his first NHL goal October 31, 2013 against the Nashville Predators. Over 47 NHL games with Boston and Arizona, Szwarz scored four goals and three assist for seven points. He made his AHL debut in 2010 for the San Antonio Rampage but played most his career with the Portland Pirates. He served as assistant captain in 2013 and captain in 2014.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

