Richard, Trenin Lead Admirals over Rampage

MILWAUKEE, WI - Anthony Richard logged his first professional hat trick and Yakov Trenin added two more goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals (21-16-7) to a 7-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage (21-21-1) on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Joey LaLeggia scored twice for the Rampage, and Nolan Stevens scored his first goal since returning from injury at the start of the road trip. Jared Coreau surrendered six goals on 24 shots and was relieved by Devin Williams at 14:44 of the second period, as the Rampage dropped their third straight decision.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 8:47 of the first period. Cole Schneider opened the scoring at 3:35 with his 14th goal of the season and first with the Admirals, flicking a backhander past Coreau from the slot. Richard tallied his first of the game 1:22 later after a Trenin pass off the outside of the net came in front for a 2-0 Admiral lead.

Richard struck again at 8:47, gloving a puck in the neutral zone and racing ahead for a breakaway goal to make it 3-0.

LaLeggia put the Rampage on the board at 13:25 of the first period, finishing an Austin Poganski feed on a 2-on-1 rush for his sixth of the year.

The Admirals restored their three goal lead at 7:09 of the second. Trenin beat Coreau with a wrister from the high slot for his fifth goal of the season, after netting only one goal in his previous 35 games. Eeli Tolvanen made it 5-1 at 14:24 of the second, beating Coreau from the right circle off a slick feed by Schneider in front of the net. Tolvanen's goal came five seconds after the end of a Milwaukee power play.

Just 20 seconds after the Tolvanen goal, Richard completed the hat trick with a wrist shot past Coreau from the right circle, just three seconds into a power play to make it 6-1 and chase Coreau from the game with his 17th of the season. Richard became the fourth player this season to record a hat trick against the Rampage, joining Manitoba's Mason Appleton and Texas Stars teammates Erik Condra and Adam Mascherin.

Stevens finished the 2-on-1 rebound of a Bobby MacIntyre shot at 1:55 of the third period for his fourth goal of the season to make it 6-2. Just 16 seconds later, Richard fed Trenin in the slot for his second of the game and sixth of the season, making it 7-2.

LaLeggia redirected a Jake Walman shot past Milwaukee goaltender Troy Grosenick at 4:03 of the third period to cap the scoring. LaLeggia has four goals and seven points in his last seven games.

Richard and Trenin both posted four-point games. Richard has five goals in four games against the Rampage this season.

Steven Iacobellis made his AHL debut after signing a professional tryout agreement with the Rampage on Tuesday morning.

The Rampage return to the AT&T Center as Los Chimuelos on Friday night hoping to extend their 11-game home winning streak in their first meeting of the season with the San Diego Gulls. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: LaLeggia (6,7); Stevens (4)

Jared Coreau: 18 saves on 24 shots; Devin Williams: 8 saves on 9 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS: 1) Anthony Richard - MIL 2) Yakov Trenin - MIL 3) Cole Schneider - MIL

