Coyotes Assign Dauphin to Tucson
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that center Laurent Dauphin has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Dauphin has registered 6-12-18 and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Repentigny, QC has totaled 44-56-100 and 220 PIM in 188 career AHL games with Portland, Springfield, Rockford and Tucson.
He played in one game with the Coyotes this season and has recorded 3-1-4 and 18 PIM in 35 career NHL games with Arizona.
Dauphin was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.
