Carrick Recalled
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Carrick, 26 (2/4/92), has collected 1-1=2 points with 15 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 career NHL games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick has appeared in four games for the Ducks this season.
Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick earned 20-18=38 points with a +8 rating in 33 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 204-pound forward led the Gulls in goals and points, and ranked tied for third in plus/minus at the time of his recall.
