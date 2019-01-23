Devils Lose Wild Game to Amerks, 7-5
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
ROCHESTER - The Binghamton Devils were unable to score late in a 7-5 loss to the Rochester Americans on the road Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester scored the first three goals of the game to lead 3-0 at the 15:52 mark. Scott Wilson defleted in a Andrew MacWilliam shot 8:23 into the game for a one-goal lead. The tally was Wilson's first of the year from MacWilliam and Kyle Criscuolo.
Victor Olofsson set up Danny O'Regan to give the Americans a 2-0 advantage. O'Regan took the pass in the hash marks and beat Schneider with a wrist shot just over one minute later. The goal came at 9:37 with helpers from Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund.
The Americans moved out to a 3-0 lead as Taylor Leier deflected in a Brendan Guhle shot from the right point for his 11th of the year. Assists on Leier's goal were credited to Guhle on the shot and Zach Redmond with 4:08 remaining.
Binghamton got one back with under a minute remaining in the first. Michael McLeod found Nathan Bastian in the neutral zone and he pulled a highlight reel move around Guhle and lifted a backhand by goaltender Scott Wedgewood to get the Devils on the board. Bastian's goal came with 45 seconds left in the first with the assists being credited to McLeod and Eric Gryba. Rochester outshot Binghamton in the first 20 minutes, 12-9, and held a 3-1 lead to start the second.
Olofsson put the Americans up 4-1 at 8:23 of the second period for his 14th of the year. Asplund set up Olofsson in the right wing circle and his shot beat Schneider over the left shoulder.
Binghamton went on to score three goals in 1:55 to tie the game in the second. Eric Tangradi slid home his fifth of the year at 10:40 to pull the Devils within two goals of tying the game. Assists were given to McLeod and John Ramage. The assist was McLeod's second of the game.
Bastian connected for his second of the night just nine seconds later to tie the game, 4-4. After dodging a big hit in the offensive zone, it created space and Bastian lifted the puck over Wedgewood for his second of the night and 12th of the year at 12:35. McLeod collected his third assist of the night and Colton White had the other.
Rochester added two quick goals in less than a minute to take a two-goal lead into the third. O'Regan scored his second of the night and 15th of the year at 15:27 on the power play after the Devils couldn't clear the puck following a Schneider save.
Then on a two-on-none rush, Redmond lifted a pass by Kevin Porter by a sprawling Schneider for a 6-4 lead to start the third. Overall, six goals were scored combined in the second period and ten total through 40 minutes.
Rochester's Wayne Simpson added an empty netter late in the game for a 7-5 win.
Binghamton Devils center Ryan Schmelzer vs. the Rochester Americans
