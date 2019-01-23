Blues Assign Kyrou, Nolan to Rampage
January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have assigned forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan to the San Antonio Rampage.
Kyrou and Nolan were both called up to the Blues on Jan. 13.
Kyrou, 20, has appeared in 16 NHL games with the Blues this season, collecting a goal and two assists. A second-round draft pick of the Blues in 2016, Kyrou leads the Rampage this season with 11 goals and is tied for the team lead in scoring with 25 points in 26 games. Kyrou also posted a franchise record-tying 12-game points streak from Nov. 25-Jan. 2. The Toronto, Ontario native is scheduled to represent the Rampage at the AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts from Jan. 27-28.
Nolan, 29, has totaled two assists in 14 games with St. Louis. The Garden River, Ontario native and ninth-year pro has ten goals and 19 points in 30 games during his first season with the Rampage. He had three goals in two games before being recalled to the Blues.
The Rampage become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio on Friday night when they welcome the San Diego Gulls to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019
- Sateri, Griffins Win Goalie Duel - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Win in 4th Straight Game Past Regulation - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Dropped in OT at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Dauphin to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Drop Shootout Decision, Extend Point Streak to Six - Hershey Bears
- Letestu Nets Shootout Winner as Monsters Storm Back to Beat Marlies, 6-5 - Cleveland Monsters
- Thompson, Thunderbirds Outscore Pack, 7-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Lose Wild Game to Amerks, 7-5 - Binghamton Devils
- Anaheim Ducks and Gulls Injury Updates - San Diego Gulls
- Redmond Sets Single-Season Franchise Record for Goals by a Defenseman - Rochester Americans
- Blues Assign Kyrou, Nolan to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Casto and Fritz each score in setback on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Insider: Finish the First Half Strong - Chicago Wolves
- Klimchuk Adjusting to Multi-Trade Campaign - Belleville Senators
- Marlies and Monsters Clash in Weeknight Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Blueger, Haggerty Score Twice in Pens' 5-2 Win at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marody Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Assigns Hronek to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Szwarz Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Providence Bruins
- Wolanin Gets AHL All-Star Classic Nod - Belleville Senators
- Szwarz, Wolanin, Gerbe, Marody Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - Cleveland Monsters
- Szwarz, Wolanin, Gerbe, Marody Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Carrick Recalled - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Collect 6,019 Bears at Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- T-Birds Make Third Trip to Hartford in January for Wednesday Night Matchup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Drink Specials Tonight in Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Ottawa Reassigns Balcers and Wolanin to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Penguins in "Winter Fun" Game this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Flames Assign Andrew Mangiapane & Juuso Valimaki to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Richard, Trenin Lead Admirals over Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.