Blues Assign Kyrou, Nolan to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have assigned forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan to the San Antonio Rampage.

Kyrou and Nolan were both called up to the Blues on Jan. 13.

Kyrou, 20, has appeared in 16 NHL games with the Blues this season, collecting a goal and two assists. A second-round draft pick of the Blues in 2016, Kyrou leads the Rampage this season with 11 goals and is tied for the team lead in scoring with 25 points in 26 games. Kyrou also posted a franchise record-tying 12-game points streak from Nov. 25-Jan. 2. The Toronto, Ontario native is scheduled to represent the Rampage at the AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts from Jan. 27-28.

Nolan, 29, has totaled two assists in 14 games with St. Louis. The Garden River, Ontario native and ninth-year pro has ten goals and 19 points in 30 games during his first season with the Rampage. He had three goals in two games before being recalled to the Blues.

The Rampage become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio on Friday night when they welcome the San Diego Gulls to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

