Drink Specials Tonight in Condorstown

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have won five straight games and host the Colorado Eagles tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 on game day) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at 10 a.m.).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas (great in the Ice Level Lounge!) at the game presented by The Groove 99.3 FM.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles wrap up an eight-game season series. Bakersfield is 3-3-0-1 against the Eagles this season including a 2-0 shutout win to start a current five-game winning streak on January 12.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors won a season-high fifth straight game on Monday in San Jose, 6-5, in overtime. RW Josh Currie scored his seventh goal in five games and LW Joe Gambardella scored the overtime winner to propel the Condors to victory. G Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots for his second straight win.

Colorado worked a shootout to grab a 2-1 victory in Stockton on Monday. G Spencer Martin stopped 34 of 35 shots and three of five shootout opportunities. LW AJ Greer scored his 14th goal of the season in regulation.

STREAKING

The Condors have won a season-high five straight games. It is the most consecutive wins since a franchise-high six games in a row from February 18 - March 5, 2017. The team record for consecutive games with at least a point is six and has been achieved on three occasions.

STREAKING PART TWO

C Cooper Marody now leads the Condors in scoring and is on a current seven-game point streak. Over that stretch, the rookie has 12 points (2g-10a). He is fourth among rookies in scoring with 32 (9g-23a) in 29 games and is one of just two rookies in the top-10 to average at least a point-per-game.

SHOOTER

RW Josh Currie leads the Condors in goals with 17. He brings a five-game scoring streak into action tonight with nine points (7g-2a) during the streak. The five straight games with a goal matches Iiro Pakarinen for the longest streak in Condors AHL history and his seven goals over five games in the most for any Condors player in the last four seasons.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Joe Gambardella has six points (4g-2a) in his last three games... RW David Gust has five goals in five games... D Ethan Bear (1g-7a) has eight points in his last eight games... Bakersfield is 10/34 (29.4%) on the power play over its last six games.

EAGLES NOTES

LW Andrew Agozzino is t-13th in the AHL scoring race with 38 points (17g-21a)... G Pavel Francouz is fifth among goaltenders in minutes played (1,607) and second in saves with 815... Colorado is the fourth most penalized team in the AHL at 15.24 PIMs per game... The Eagles are 4-1 in shootouts this season including Monday's win over Stockton.

TRANSACTIONS

1/21 - D Caleb Jones assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

