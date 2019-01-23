Heat Collect 6,019 Bears at Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

STOCKTON, Calif. - The 14th annual Stockton Heat Teddy Bear Toss at Stockton Arena yielded an exciting 4-2 victory as well as a hefty haul of bears Saturday night, the official count reaching 6,019 stuffed animals collected.

The toss occurred 15:33 into the first period after Alan Quine collected a turnover in the offensive end and found the back of the net. All of the stuffed animals have been donated to The United Way of San Joaquin County and will be distributed throughout the area.

"We would like to thank our fans for another tremendous showing at this year's Teddy Bear Toss," said Heat CEO Brian Petrovek. "This is an exciting event every year and we are privileged to be able to help make a difference in the community through the generosity of our fans in collaboration with The United Way."

This year's number brings the 14-year total of Teddy Bear Toss in Stockton to 77,971 stuffed animals collected to benefit a variety of charitable causes in the greater Stockton area.

The game was also a box office hit with an attendance of 6,633, the second-largest crowd of the season at Stockton Arena.

