Flames Assign Andrew Mangiapane & Juuso Valimaki to Stockton

January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned forward, Andrew Mangiapane and defenseman, Juuso Valimaki to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League

Mangiapane, a native of Toronto, Ontario has played in 13 games with the Calgary Flames this season notching one assist and two penalty minutes. The 22-year-old returns to Stockton where he has played in 13 games this season scoring seven goals and notching seven assists for 14 points.

ANDREW MANGIAPANE - FORWARD

BORN: Toronto, ON DATE: April 4, 1996

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFT: CGY - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

Valimaki, a native of Nokia, Finland has played in 22 games for the Flames this season scoring one goal and notching one assist. The 20-year-old is in his first season in the NHL.

JUUSO VALIMAKI - DEFENCE

BORN: Nokia, FIN DATE: October 6, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 1st round (16th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.