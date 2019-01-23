Marody Named to AHL All-Star Classic

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that C Cooper Marody has been named to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Grand Springfield. The two-day event brings the top players in the league for a Skills Challenge on Sunday, January 27 and the All-Star Challenge on Monday, January 28 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Marody, 22, leads the Condors in scoring with 32 points (9g-23a) in 29 games this season. Currently, the Brighton, Michigan native is on a seven-game point streak with two goals and 10 assists for 12 points over that span.

Around the AHL, Marody is fourth among rookies in scoring and is second in assists among first-year players, only trailing his teammate LW Tyler Benson who has 26. Marody is one of just two rookies who have played at least 20 games to average over a point per game this season (1.10 pt/gm). He is the first Condors rookie to be named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

The former University of Michigan standout is one of four Condors to make their NHL debuts this season and played six games with the Oilers.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT and the All-Star Challenge on Monday at 4 p.m. PT will be televised live on NHL Network (US), Sportsnet One (Canada), and on AHLTV.

CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTION HISTORY:

2019 - LW Joe Gambardella, C Cooper Marody

2018 - RW Ty Rattie

2017 - D Jordan Oesterle, RW Taylor Beck (selected, did not participate)

2016 - G Laurent Brossoit, D Brad Hunt

