Anaheim Ducks and Gulls Injury Updates

January 23, 2019





Anaheim update: Ondrej Kase (torn labrum) will have surgery Jan. 30. Kase is expected to miss 5-6 months. Jakob Silfverberg (hamstring) will begin skating soon. The team is hopeful that Silfverberg, Corey Perry (knee) and Ryan Miller (MCL sprain) could be cleared to return to practice after the break. There is no timeframe for Ryan Kesler (hip). He is not skating. Patrick Eaves (broken rib) will play two additional games in San Diego (AHL) and then be evaluated.

San Diego update: Jack Kopacka (wrist) is cleared to play Friday at San Antonio, and Kevin Roy (wrist surgery) could be cleared to return to practice in two weeks.

