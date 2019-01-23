Szwarz, Wolanin, Gerbe, Marody Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today several changes to the playing rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 27-28, in Springfield, Mass.

Providence Bruins forward Jordan Szwarz has been added to the Atlantic Division roster; Belleville Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin and Cleveland Monsters forward Nathan Gerbe have been added to the North Division roster; and Bakersfield Condors forward Cooper Marody has been added to the Pacific Division roster for this weekend's event.

Providence's Ryan Fitzgerald, Rochester's Lawrence Pilut, Cleveland's Zac Dalpe and Tucson's Conor Garland will be unavailable for the event.

Szwarz has scored a team-leading 14 goals for the Bruins this season; Wolanin has 18 points in 26 games with Belleville while also appearing in 12 NHL games with Ottawa; Gerbe has recorded 29 points in 37 games with the Monsters; and Marody ranks fourth among all AHL rookies with 32 points in 29 contests for the Condors.

A limited number of tickets for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield are still available at springfieldthunderbirds.com/allstar. Priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, tickets include admission to both the Skills Competition on Sunday (7 p.m.) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (7 p.m.). The event will be televised live on NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW in Canada.

The All-Star Classic also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, to be held Monday morning (11 a.m.) at MGM Springfield. The ceremony features the induction of John Anderson, Don Cherry, Murray Eaves and Brad Smyth as the AHL Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as well as a celebration of the careers of honorary All-Star Classic captains Shawn Thornton and Rob Murray.

The 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Zach Parise, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2017-18, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 17th year in a row.

