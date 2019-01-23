Detroit Assigns Hronek to Griffins

January 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??Making his NHL debut this season, Hronek, 21, has accounted for 10 points (3-7-10) and 24 penalty minutes while averaging 18:24 of ice time in 23 games with the Red Wings. He has tallied six points (1-5-6) and a plus-three rating in his last six games, including notching his first multi-point effort with a pair of assists on Jan. 4 vs. Nashville. Selected in the second round, 53rd overall, by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hronek became the 171st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with Detroit during the season opener on Oct. 4 vs. Columbus. He picked up his first NHL point on an assist on Oct. 11 vs. Toronto and his first goal on Oct. 13 at Boston.

??In his second year as a pro, Hronek paces all Griffins defensemen in points (18), goals (5) and assists (13) in 20 games this season while adding a plus-six rating and 28 PIM. The 6-foot, 178-pound blueliner has recorded at least a point in nine of his last 10 AHL outings, amassing 13 (4-9-13) in that span.

??In his first full pro year with Grand Rapids in 2017-18, Hronek equaled the franchise's single-season scoring record for rookie defensemen with 39 points (11-28-39) in 67 games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Hronek made his North American pro debut with the Griffins at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, picking up two points (1-1-2) in 10 regular season contests and helping Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup after skating in two postseason tilts.

??The Central Division-leading Griffins continue their four-game homestand tonight when they face the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

??Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.