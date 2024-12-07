Manitoba Moose Edged by Belleville Senators in Shootout

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (6-13-0-0) fell 4-3 in a shootout loss to the Belleville Senators (11-4-0-4) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 6-3 loss against the Senators the evening prior.

Kevin Conley opened the scoring for the Moose after five minutes of play, giving Manitoba a 1-0 lead. Chaz Lucius followed with his second goal in as many games, finishing a behind-the-net pass from Axel Jonsson-Fjällby to extend the Manitoba lead to 2-0. Nikita Chibrikov added another tally for the Moose just a minute later, to end the period with a 3-0 lead for Manitoba. Thomas Milic made 10 saves on 10 shots in net for the Moose, and Malcom Subban made five stops on eight shots for the Senators.

Zack MacEwan netted a pair of goals for the Senators in the second period, narrowing Manitoba's lead to 3-2 at the end of the frame. Despite generating some good scoring chances, the Moose were held off the scoresheet, with Subban making eight saves on eight shots to keep his crease clear. Milic made six stops on eight shots in the Manitoba end.

The teams were held goalless through 19 minutes in the third period. Former Moose Wyatt Bongiovanni tied things up at 3-3 for the Senators, with 59 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Neither team was able to find a winner in the extra frame as Milic turned away seven shots in overtime. Stephen Halliday scored the only goal of the shootout and Subban was able to shut the door on the Moose for 4-3 shootout win for the Senators. Milic finished with 32 saves on 35 shots, and Subban wrapped with 20 saves on 23 shots.

Quotable

"I thought we came out strong, obviously, but hockey games are 60 minutes. It's a tough one to loose in the shootout when I thought we gave a good 40 minutes or so, but it's a 60 minute game, and we didn't get the job done."

Statbook

Chaz Lucius (1G) has recorded five points (2G, 3A) through his past four appearances.

Nikita Chibrikov led the club with four shots on goal.

Mark Liwiski has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games.

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

