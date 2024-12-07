Manitoba Moose Edged by Belleville Senators in Shootout
December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-13-0-0) fell 4-3 in a shootout loss to the Belleville Senators (11-4-0-4) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 6-3 loss against the Senators the evening prior.
Kevin Conley opened the scoring for the Moose after five minutes of play, giving Manitoba a 1-0 lead. Chaz Lucius followed with his second goal in as many games, finishing a behind-the-net pass from Axel Jonsson-Fjällby to extend the Manitoba lead to 2-0. Nikita Chibrikov added another tally for the Moose just a minute later, to end the period with a 3-0 lead for Manitoba. Thomas Milic made 10 saves on 10 shots in net for the Moose, and Malcom Subban made five stops on eight shots for the Senators.
Zack MacEwan netted a pair of goals for the Senators in the second period, narrowing Manitoba's lead to 3-2 at the end of the frame. Despite generating some good scoring chances, the Moose were held off the scoresheet, with Subban making eight saves on eight shots to keep his crease clear. Milic made six stops on eight shots in the Manitoba end.
The teams were held goalless through 19 minutes in the third period. Former Moose Wyatt Bongiovanni tied things up at 3-3 for the Senators, with 59 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Neither team was able to find a winner in the extra frame as Milic turned away seven shots in overtime. Stephen Halliday scored the only goal of the shootout and Subban was able to shut the door on the Moose for 4-3 shootout win for the Senators. Milic finished with 32 saves on 35 shots, and Subban wrapped with 20 saves on 23 shots.
Quotable
Moose forward Mark Liwiski (Click for full interview)
"I thought we came out strong, obviously, but hockey games are 60 minutes. It's a tough one to loose in the shootout when I thought we gave a good 40 minutes or so, but it's a 60 minute game, and we didn't get the job done."
Statbook
Chaz Lucius (1G) has recorded five points (2G, 3A) through his past four appearances.
Nikita Chibrikov led the club with four shots on goal.
Mark Liwiski has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games.
What's Next?
The Moose take on the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024
- Roadrunners Fall 6-3 In Shootout Against Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks, Levi Flip the Script on Checkers to Split Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Snags a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Syracuse - Cleveland Monsters
- Heimosalmi Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Wolves' 5-4 Loss to Griffins in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Belleville Senators in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Pull off 3-2 OT Comeback Against Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Öhgren Nets Two, Iowa Scores Four In Third To Earn 5-2 Win Over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Never-Say-Die Sens Sweep Moose with 4-3 Comeback Win - Belleville Senators
- Zherenko, Dvorsky Deliver Another T-Birds' OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford Grabs a Point in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Battle Back to Best Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Dropped by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Special Teams Power Penguins Past Wolf Pack, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rochester Shuts Out Checkers, 3-0 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Recall Ryan Siedem from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: December 7, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins on 'Teddy Bear Toss' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Matthew Robertson to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Interconference Opponents Meet in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- A Vengeful Home Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Take Down Condors, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (10-9-0-0) at Calgary Wranglers (16-5-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rally to Stun Condors, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.