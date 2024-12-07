Crunch Defeat Monsters, 4-3, in Shootout

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters' Joseph LaBate battles Syracuse Crunch's Steven Santini, Brandon Halverson, and Jaydon Dureau

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 4-3, in a six-round shootout tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The win snaps a four-game winless streak for the Crunch and advances the team to 9-7-3-3 on the season. They are now 1-1-1-0 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 17-of-20 shots and 5-of-6 shootout attempts in victory. Jet Greaves turned aside 25-of-28 shots and 4-of-6 shootout attempts in net for the Monsters. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters were first on the board just 34 seconds into the middle frame. Trey Fix-Wolansky dug the puck out from along the end boards for Luca Del Bel Belluz to score with a quick wrister out front. The Crunch responded and knotted the score at the 16:19 mark. Niko Huuhtanen fired a shot toward the net from the left circle that Dylan Duke tipped past Greaves. Less than two minutes later, the Monsters capitalized on a misplayed puck and regained their lead when Joseph LaBate came out from the behind the net and jammed the puck in while it was loose in the slot.

Syracuse tied the game for a second time just 3:10 into the third period with a power-play goal. Duke fired a shot that went wide left, richoceted off the end boards and came back out for Gabriel Szturc to backhand in from a sharp angle along the goal line. The Crunch then stole the lead five minutes later. Greaves made two saves on Tristan Allard's close-range shots, but Conor Sheary found the second rebound and jammed it in. With 4:37 remaining in the game, the Monsters came back to eventually force overtime when Fix-Wolansky sent in a wrister from the right circle.

The teams remained tied through the overtime period and went to a shootout. Jesse Ylonen and Fix-Wolansky both scored in the first round before Max Groshev scored the game-winner in the sixth round.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Belleville Senators.

Crunchables: Dylan Duke has goals in back-to-back games and five points in his last two games (2g, 3a)...Niko Huuhtanen is on a four-game points streak (1g, 4a)...Gabriel Szturc has three goals in his last two games.

