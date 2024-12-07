Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-14-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, built a two-goal lead in the first period but couldn't keep the peddle down in a 6-3 loss to the Providence Bruins (10-10-2-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday.

Brian Pinho, Marshall Warren, and Chris Terry each scored, while Henrik Tikkanen (0-2-0) made 22 saves. It was his second start in the AHL this season and first since Nov. 9th, also against Providence.

The Islanders struck first at 8:13 of the opening period with Pinho's team-leading 12th goal of the season, which came on the power play. Shortly after Jackson Edward was called for interference, Terry entered the zone, cut to the deep slot, and produced a rebound with a firm wrist shot that jumped off the pads of goalie Michael DiPietro (7-4-2). Pinho converted in tight for his 12th goal, which shares fourth most in the AHL. Alex Jefferies also logged an assist to push his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists).

Warren followed with his first professional goal at the 17:31 mark. The rookie defenseman stepped into Marc Gatcomb's drop pass from the left circle and blew a shot past DiPietro's glove to make it 2-0. Jefferies recorded his second assist of the period with the initial feed to Gatcomb in transition.

The Bruins responded with each of the next three goals to take their first advantage of the night. Mason Millman tallied his second goal of the season late in the first, before Matt Poitras and Michael Callahan beat Tikkanen in the second. All three goals came at 5-on-5.

Bridgeport came out strong in the third and seemed poised to steal the game back. Terry tied things up with his second goal in as many nights, snapping the puck glove side from the left circle at 8:45. Fredrik Karlstrom and William Dufour helped orchestrate Terry's third goal and team-leading 20th point of the season.

It also marked Terry's second straight multi-point performance and his team-leading sixth multi-point effort this year.

Despite a handful of opportunities to retake the lead, the Islanders allowed three goals on six shots in a span of just 5:23 to end it. Riley Duran tallied the eventual game winner at the 11:27 mark, while Jeffrey Viel and Riley Tufte added insurance. Tufte's goal came into an empty net with 3:10 to play.

The Islanders went 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the kill. Providence edged Bridgeport in shots, 28-27.

It was Bridgeport's fifth straight setback, marking their longest winless stretch of the season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena for a 7 p.m. rematch against the Bruins on Wednesday. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

