Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers will look to secure another win as they host the Tucson Roadrunners in the second game of their back-to-back matchup.

After a 4-2 victory on Friday night, Calgary is eager to continue their dominance in the Pacific Division and the league.

The Matchup

The Wranglers enter the contest with a firm grip on first place, not only within the Pacific Division but across the entire AHL, boasting a 16-5-1 record.

On the other hand, the Roadrunners are currently ranked seventh in the Pacific and a nearly even 10-9 record on the season.

Tucson will also be missing their top goaltender, Jaxson Stauber, who has been listed as inactive on the roster.

Players to Watch

Coming off a standout performance on Friday, Dryden Hunt was named the game's first star, scoring a goal and two assists in the victory.

The veteran forward has been a key playmaker for the Wranglers, with 15 assists on the season.

For the Roadrunners, Egor Sokolov is the player to keep an eye on. He leads Tucson in points with 18 (9 goals, 9 assists).

How to Watch

