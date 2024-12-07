Admirals Dropped by Wild
December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Wild scored four goals in the third period to elevate the team to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and four-game point streak for Milwaukee. The win ended a three-game losing skid for the Wild
The teams battled to a scoreless stalemate in the first period. Iowa scored the first goal of the game at 5:23 of the second frame. Liam Ohgren's shot from the left circle found the back of the net at 5:23 to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee tied the game with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 10:13 of the second period. Joakim Kemell stole the puck out of a pack at the Admirals left point. He skated to the slot and flung the puck toward the net. Center Jake Lucchini skated left to right in front of the goal and deflected the puck into the cage for his fifth goal of the season. It was Lucchini's first power play goal of the year.
Iowa had a chance to take a 2-1 lead. On the power play, Iowa stretched a pass to Caedan Banker who made his way to the goal. Bankier was hauled down and awarded a penalty shot at 17:22 of the second period. However, his chance was thwarted by Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona.
The Wild did take a 2-1 lead at 6:33 of the third period when Ohgren ripped a shot from the left circle past the glove of Chrona.
Iowa scored another pair of goals with a Bradley Marek tally at 12:02 and a Carson Lambos goal at 14:08 of the final stanza.
Ozzy Wiesblatt brought the Ads within two when he tapped in a loose puck from the crease at 15:13 of the third. Kemell danced past a couple defenders and got a shot at the net. Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt made the initial stop, but Kiefer Bellows pushed the puck to the goalmouth and Wiesblatt tapped it in for his third goal of the season.
Iowa's Graeme Clarke scored an empty-net goal at 19:17 to complete the scoring.
The Admirals and Wild meet again in Des Moines Sun., Dec. 8. Milwaukee returns home Fri., Dec. 13 to host Iowa at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024
- Zherenko, Dvorsky Deliver Another T-Birds' OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford Grabs a Point in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Battle Back to Best Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Dropped by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Special Teams Power Penguins Past Wolf Pack, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rochester Shuts Out Checkers, 3-0 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Recall Ryan Siedem from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: December 7, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins on 'Teddy Bear Toss' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Matthew Robertson to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Interconference Opponents Meet in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- A Vengeful Home Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Take Down Condors, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (10-9-0-0) at Calgary Wranglers (16-5-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rally to Stun Condors, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Dropped by Wild
- Admirals Scare off Monsters
- Admirals Grab Overtime Victory
- Ads Fall in Shoot-Out in Grand Rapids
- Ads Set Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals