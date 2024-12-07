Gulls Take Down Condors, 5-3

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls use four unanswered third period goals to down the Bakersfield Condors 5-3 tonight from Pechanga Arena San Deigo to secure back-to-back victories. Tonight's contest marks the fourth time this season the Gulls have scored four goals in a third period. All four instances have come at Pechanga Arena.  

Sasha Pastujov scored his third goal of the season with a power play tally in the second period.

Yegor Sidorov started the Gulls comeback netting his fourth goal of the year. He added an assist to bring his season total to 4-6=10 points.

Roland McKeown found the back of the net for the second game in a row with his third period game-tying goal. McKeown's eight goals lead all AHL defensemen and is a new career high for the blueliner. His 8-5=13 points co-leads all Gulls skaters.

Coulson Pitre scored his first career goal at 9:54 of the third period. It would go on to be the game-winning goal for the game.

Judd Caulfield registered his first career three-point night scoring an empty net goal with two assists.

Tristan Luneau tallied his fifth assist of the year.

Nathan Gaucher notched his second assist of the season.

Nikita Nesterenko tallied his fifth assist of the campaign.

Josh Lopina picked up his sixth assist of the season and has helpers in back-to-back contests.

Ryan Carpenter grabbed his ninth assist of the year. He is tied for the team lead in points with 4-9=13 points.

Calle Clang stopped 22-of-25 shots tonight for his fourth win of the year and has backstopped the Gulls to back-to-back victories.

 The Gulls close out the weekend tomorrow night with the Ontario Reign from Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Right wing Judd Caulfield  

On the message heading into the third period

We just said belief in our group and that's something that we've been searching to find all year, we've had a lot of third period come backs. We just stuck together as a team. There's a couple of big moments in the game, like Gaucher sticking up for me there. That was huge just a great teammate, unbelievable by him, and that's something everyone kind of looked at and just like hey, we got this, we can all stick together and just stick up for each other.

On his line's formula that led the team to this comeback

We've been getting a lot of looks there. It just starts with those guys just moving their feet. They've been so quick on pucks and creating lots of turnovers and as a result we're getting a lot of chances and we' finally able to capitalize on a couple of tonight.

On his three-point night and first goal of the season

Yeah, it's definitely weight off the shoulders and there was just a matter of time. We've all been playing well, and it's just something where we were just looking for that one bounce or that one little opening to find a goal, so it's good at that and hopefully we'll carry this momentum forward tomorrow.

On how to replicate this energy against Ontario tomorrow

We're really excited. We've been just taking the identity of being hard to play against, and that's something that's going to go well against Ontario, cause that's how they play too, so we have to outcompete them, win our battles and we know we'll be in a good spot.

Right defenseman Roland McKeown  

On the Gulls third period comebacks

Yeah, I think that's confidence. We've done it before, you know, built it right away against Coachella game three there at the home opener, and then against Abbottsford and we have against these guys as well. When you build that belief and your comeback ability you can prove it.

On his career high and strong offense

I've just tried to hit the net as much as I can. I believe in my shot, I shoot with confidence and then give it a chance. Don't miss the net when you have an opportunity to put it right on the goalie.

On the identity of Gulls hockey

Well, I thought Gaucher and Caulfield completed the lineup tonight. We look like a total complete team with them as a third line competing hard. Gaucher sticks up for Judd there, it's really nice to see. And then Judd puts it home in the empty net, he deserves that. He deserved that for a while. So, proud of those guys for really competing. I thought that line up looked complete with them playing that kind of game.

On how to replicate tonight's game tomorrow against Ontario

Just do it, right from the start. I thought we had a bit of a lull in the second there after our goal, we have to find a momentum shift after we couldn't turn a couple pucks over at the blue lines. So, trust our forecheck. We have a really strong forecheck, a really good system in place to create off that, so it's about putting it in depositing and wearing down the other team's defense.  

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the keys to getting back-to-back wins

Playing to our identity. We were hard to play against today. The obvious part, I liked our start for the most part. There's a lot of good in the game. I thought that the second period, for me, was strong. Getting back on the board, power play goal. We're defending a bit, defending hard and well, and then they score on the face off goal. And we kind of unraveled for moments, but survived it. And then, we were pretty confident in the third period that we were going to be able to come back. We've had a lot of goals that we've been saving up for a moment like this, and it was fun to watch the guys put them in the back of the net.

On the line of Nathan Gaucher, Judd Caulfield and Yegor Sidorov

They were hard to play against. You know that they led our identity and I thought that they were as physical as a line can be. [Sidorov] got rewarded with a quick, quick shot, which he's going to want to keep building on and it's fun to see those guys do all the work and be able to get rewarded for it.

On Coulson Pitre's first AHL goal

He's a gritty player. He hunts, and when he plays that way, he's very effective. Our team needs guys like that, and when he can do that for us, it's a big deal. And to be able to chip in a big-time goal like that, it's so good for his confidence.

On facing Ontario tomorrow night

Well, we're all warmed up from the game tonight. So, we'll be able to carry that into tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.