Rangers Assign Defenseman Matthew Robertson to Wolf Pack

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Matthew Robertson to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson, 23, has scored eight points (1 g, 7 a) in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season. In 209 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack, the native of Edmonton, AB, has recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a).

The 6'4", 211-pound defenseman was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 49 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

