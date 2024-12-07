A Vengeful Home Win

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers reclaimed their dominance on home ice with a 4-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

William Stromgren, Jonathan Aspirot, Martin Frk, and Dryden Hunt scored for the homeside.

The early bird gets the worm.

The Wranglers wasted little time asserting their presence, with Stromgren opening the scoring just 17 seconds into the game.

After picking up the puck in his own zone, Stromgren skated the length of the ice and fired a quick shot that found its mark.

Hunt earned the assist on the play, and the Wranglers were up 1-0 before fans could even get to their seats.

The Wranglers doubled their lead in the first, as Aspirot picked the top shelf.

Despite several quality scoring chances, neither side found the back of the net in the second period.

After 40 minutes, Calgary maintained their 2-0 lead, but the game was far from over.

Frk added to his recent scoring streak with a goal in the third.

He was the beneficiary of a perfect pass from Hunter Brzustewicz, and he made no mistake, ripping the puck past Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta.

With that goal, Frk extended his scoring streak to four games, a run fueled by his continued chemistry with Brzustewicz.

Tucson showed some fight as they clawed their way back into the contest.

Egor Sokolov found the back of the net for the Roadrunners, cutting Calgary's lead to 3-1.

Tucson's Curtis Douglas pulled the Roadrunners within one at 3-2.

With the Roadrunners pressing for the equalizer, Tucson pulled their goaltender in the final two minutes for an extra attacker.

However, Hunt put the game away with an empty-net goal, sending a long-distance shot from the Calgary zone into the open net to seal it.

The goal was Hunt's second of the season and capped off a solid performance from the Wranglers' assistant captain.

With the victory, the Wranglers not only started their revenge tour for their earlier losses to the Roadrunners but also reaffirmed their status as the top team in the Pacific Division.

Next up, the Wranglers will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for another head-to-head against Tucson at home tomorrow.

