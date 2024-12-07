Interconference Opponents Meet in Springfield

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Springfield, MA- The Rockford IceHogs continue their east coast swing with a matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight at the MassMutual Center at 6:05 p.m. The IceHogs are in the final two games of a stretch of playing eight games in eight different cities.

Long Time No See- The IceHogs and Thunderbirds meet for the first time since Jan. 20, 2023. The interconference opponents split the two meetings in the 2022-23 season. The Thunderbirds are 8-6 at the MassMutual Center this season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 8-10-2-0, 18 pts (4th Central Division)

Springfield- 11-9-1-0, 23 pts (3rd Atlantic Division)

On The Road Again - The IceHogs have two games remaining on their six-game road trip. Rockford has started the season with 12 of their first 20 games on the road. The IceHogs have fared well away from the BMO Center with a 5-5-2 road record. The IceHogs will play only four games in Rockford in the month of December.

Nazar Climbs Leaderboard - The 2022 13th overall pick saw his four-game point streak come to an end in Springfield. Frank Nazar III had eight total points in those four games. Nazar leads all AHL rookies in scoring and ranks third overall in league scoring with 24 points (11G,13A).

Scouting The Opponent- Springfield won their third consecutive game with a 5-4 overtime win over the Bridgepoint Islanders last night. Dalibor Dvorsky leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with 17 points (9G,8A). Colten Ellis has 13 starts in goal for Springfield and has an 8-4-1 record.

Teddy Bear Toss- An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs tradition returns on Saturday, December 14 when the Teddy Bear Toss will invade the BMO Center for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs have added a Teddy Bear Toss themed jersey that fans can bid on via DASH.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups

Dec. 7 @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

Feb.15 vs Springfield 7 p.m.

