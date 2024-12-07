Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Penguins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their brief two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center.

Joona Koppanen capped off a three-goal first period at 19:46, tipping in his third goal of the season. Nikolai Knyzhov fired a shot from the point that Koppanen got a piece of. The Finnish forward won a battle in front before getting a piece of the puck for the eventual game-winning tally.

In addition to Koppanen's goal, the Pens struck twice on the power play in period one. Valtteri Puustinen opened the scoring 12:14 into the game, snapping a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Louis Domingue. The goal was Puustinen's first of the season.

Just over four minutes later, at 18:18, Puustinen extended the lead to 2-0 with his second power play goal of the period. The Finnish forward danced around a Wolf Pack defender, then snapped a shot over the blocker of Domingue for the insurance tally.

Koppanen's goal came at five-on-five and would be the only even-strength tally of the night for visitors.

Bryce McConell-Barker sent the teddy bears flying 4:47 into the second period, getting the Wolf Pack on the board with his fourth goal of the season. McConnell-Barker fired a shot from a sharp angle on the left wing that snuck through the right pad of Joel Blomqvist to make it a 3-1 game.

Blade Jenkins and Matthew Robertson picked up the assists on the goal. It was Jenkins' second assist in as many games against the Penguins this season.

Vasily Ponomarev restored the three-goal lead at 7:39, potting the third power play goal of the night for the Penguins. A clearing attempt deflected off a Penguin, hit Ponomarev, and bounced into the goal for the forward's second tally of the season.

Jake Leschyshyn had the response from the Wolf Pack's power play, scoring his third goal of the season. Leschyshyn took a cross-ice pass from Bo Groulx and beat Blomqvist from in-close on a five-on-three advantage at 9:25, making it 4-2.

The goal was Leschyshyn's second in as many nights and extended Groulx's assist streak to five games and point streak to six games.

Mac Hollowell was whistled for a double-minor for roughing just 35 seconds into the third period, giving the Wolf Pack a golden opportunity to cut the Penguins' lead to one goal.

Late in the power play, however, the Penguins' penalty kill would extend the lead to 5-2 with a shorthanded tally. Knyzhov entered in on the left-wing side on a two-on-one, then threaded a pass to Ponomarev. Ponomarev snapped home his second goal of the game and third of the season at 3:28, putting the game out of reach for good.

Ponomarev would complete the hat-trick at 18:33, hitting an empty net while the Penguins were killing a four-on-six situation to cement the victory.

