Wolf Pack Recall Ryan Siedem from Loan to Bloomington Bison

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Ryan Siedem from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Siedem, 23, has recorded five points (2 g, 3 a) in 13 games with the Bison this season. He has also recorded an assist in two games with the Wolf Pack. He recorded his first career AHL point, an assist, in the club's 5-4 overtime victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Oct. 19.

The native of Madison, NJ, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on Mar. 25, 2024. He skated in two games with the Wolf Pack after turning pro. Before signing with the club, Siedem recorded 20 points (3 g, 17 a) and a team-high +16 +/- rating with the University of Notre Dame.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

