Morning Skate Report: December 7, 2024

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After a 4-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Henderson Silver Knights will look to make it a win streak with the first of a two-game series against the Texas Stars, their first at home this year. The team will also celebrate Lucky Launch, the team's teddy bear toss game, with stuffed animals going to charitable organizations throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Nevada. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 and FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

This will be the first home ice matchup between the Texas Stars and the Henderson Silver Knights this season.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 1-1-0 against the Texas Stars this season. In the second game of their series, a 5-4 victory, Henderson recorded four different player milestones. Goaltender Carl Lindbom earned his first AHL win in his AHL debut. Forward Matyas Sapovaliv and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff both scored their first AHL goals, while forward Kai Uchacz recorded his first AHL point. Forward Tanner Laczynski also notched a two-goal game.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stars are 11-8-0 to start the season and currently stand third in the Central Division. Forward Antonio Stranges leads Texas in scoring with 20 points (11G, 9A) in 17 games. He heads into this evening's matchup coming off of a four-point night (2G, 2A) against the Firebirds on December 5. Rookie forward Justin Hryckowian ranks just behind him with 18 points (5G, 13A) in 19 games. He tallied three points (1G, 2A) in the Stars' last series against the Silver Knights,

KEYS TO THE GAME

Moose Is Loose: In his third game back from a three-game injury absence, Mitch McLain scored his fourth goal of the season Tuesday at Coachella Valley. McLain has three goals and six points in his last seven games.

Strong Start: The HSK jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Tuesday, the first time in six games in which they scored first. The Silver Knights are 5-2-0 when scoring first this season, and 3-0-0 when leading after 20 minutes. Texas has scored first in nine of 19 games this season.

