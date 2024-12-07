P-Bruins Battle Back to Best Islanders

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Defenseman Mason Millman and forward Jeffrey Viel both tallied a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins battled back from a two-goal deficit in the first period to best the Bridgeport Islanders 6-3 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Duran netted the game-winning goal in the third period. Matthew Poitras scored his second goal in as many games.

How It Happened Brian Pinho converted on a cross-crease pass to the left post for a power play goal, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the first period. On a 3-on-1, Marshall Warren caught a pass cutting down the slot and fired a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, extending the Islanders lead to 2-0 with 2:29 to play in the first frame. Georgii Merkulov spun around in the right circle and zipped a pass over to Millman creeping down from the left point, before he snapped a shot off the right post and into the back of the net, cutting the Bridgeport lead to 2-1 with 1:21 left in the first period. Vinni Lettieri was credited with a secondary assist. 1:15 into the second period, Poitras caught a pass in the slot and fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net, tying the game at 2-2. Ian Mitchell and Patrick Brown received the assists. Michael Callahan crept down from the point to the slot, caught a pass from Viel behind the net, and zipped a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second period. John Farinacci was credited with a secondary assist. Chris Terry snapped a shot from the left circle into the far corner of the net, tying the game at 3-3 with 11:15 to play in the third frame. From below the goal line, Jaxon Nelson knocked down a clearing attempt and found the stick of Duran cutting down the slot, where he one-timed it past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 8:35 left in the third period. Jackson Edward was credited with a secondary assist. Viel's wrist shot from the slot floated past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 5-3 with 4:15 remaining in the third period. Millman and Fabian Lysell received the assists. Riley Tufte scored on the empty net with 3:10 left in the third period. Lettieri and Brown were credited with the assists.

Stats Viel's tally was his third of the season. All three have come against the Islanders. Lettieri and Brown both recorded two assists. Merkulov recorded his team leading 13th assist of the season. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 10-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, December 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

