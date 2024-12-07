Gulls Rally to Stun Condors, 5-3

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Gulls score four third period goals for second straight game against the Condors

The Bakersfield Condors (7-9-3, 17pts) led 3-1 in the third period, but the San Diego Gulls (6-12-2, 14pts) rallied for a 5-3 win on Friday. It was the second straight game in the season series in which the Gulls scored four in the third period.

Cam Dineen (1st) scored on the power play and Cameron Wright (6th) and Phil Kemp (2nd) had even strength goals for Bakersfield.

Earlier in the day, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Jacob Perreault from Montreal in exchange for Noel Hoefenmayer.

UP NEXT

Game Two of the four-game road trip is Sunday at 3 p.m. in Ontario.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.