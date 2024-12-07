Cleveland Snags a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Syracuse

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are now 15-6-0-2 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings, but tied in points with the first place, Laval Rocket.

After a scoreless first period, it was Luca Del Bel Belluz scoring off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Daemon Hunt at the 0:34 mark of the second frame. Syracuse responded at 16:19 with Dylan Duke scoring to tie the game, but just over a minute later Joseph LaBate added a tally for Cleveland unassisted at the 17:56 mark to put the Monsters up 2-1 through 40 minutes. The Crunch scored twice to take a 3-2 lead in the opening half of the third period with Gabriel Sztruc scoring at 3:10 and Conor Sheary at 8:36. Del Bel Belluz tied the game at three apiece at 15:23 of the final frame with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Madison Bowey to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, a six-round shootout ensued with Syracuse scoring twice to win as Jesse Ylonen and Moxim Groshev picked up tallies to push the Crunch past the Monsters by a score of 4-3. The lone shootout goal scorer for Cleveland was Fix-Wolansky in the first round. Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves in the loss while Syracuse's Brandon Halverson stopped 17 shots for the win.

The Monsters host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Thursday, December 12, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 0 0 3 SYR 0 1 2 0 1 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 20 0/2 2/3 11 min / 4 inf SYR 29 1/3 2/2 11 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves SOL 26 3 8-4-2 SYR Halverson W 17 3 6-2-6 Cleveland Record: 15-6-0-2, 2nd North Division Syracuse Record: 9-7-3-3, 6th Central Division

