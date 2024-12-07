Cleveland Snags a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Syracuse
December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are now 15-6-0-2 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings, but tied in points with the first place, Laval Rocket.
After a scoreless first period, it was Luca Del Bel Belluz scoring off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Daemon Hunt at the 0:34 mark of the second frame. Syracuse responded at 16:19 with Dylan Duke scoring to tie the game, but just over a minute later Joseph LaBate added a tally for Cleveland unassisted at the 17:56 mark to put the Monsters up 2-1 through 40 minutes. The Crunch scored twice to take a 3-2 lead in the opening half of the third period with Gabriel Sztruc scoring at 3:10 and Conor Sheary at 8:36. Del Bel Belluz tied the game at three apiece at 15:23 of the final frame with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Madison Bowey to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, a six-round shootout ensued with Syracuse scoring twice to win as Jesse Ylonen and Moxim Groshev picked up tallies to push the Crunch past the Monsters by a score of 4-3. The lone shootout goal scorer for Cleveland was Fix-Wolansky in the first round. Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves in the loss while Syracuse's Brandon Halverson stopped 17 shots for the win.
The Monsters host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Thursday, December 12, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 0 0 3 SYR 0 1 2 0 1 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 20 0/2 2/3 11 min / 4 inf SYR 29 1/3 2/2 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves SOL 26 3 8-4-2 SYR Halverson W 17 3 6-2-6 Cleveland Record: 15-6-0-2, 2nd North Division Syracuse Record: 9-7-3-3, 6th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024
- Roadrunners Fall 6-3 In Shootout Against Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks, Levi Flip the Script on Checkers to Split Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Snags a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Syracuse - Cleveland Monsters
- Heimosalmi Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Wolves' 5-4 Loss to Griffins in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Belleville Senators in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Pull off 3-2 OT Comeback Against Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Öhgren Nets Two, Iowa Scores Four In Third To Earn 5-2 Win Over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Never-Say-Die Sens Sweep Moose with 4-3 Comeback Win - Belleville Senators
- Zherenko, Dvorsky Deliver Another T-Birds' OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford Grabs a Point in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Battle Back to Best Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Dropped by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Special Teams Power Penguins Past Wolf Pack, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rochester Shuts Out Checkers, 3-0 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Recall Ryan Siedem from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: December 7, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins on 'Teddy Bear Toss' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Matthew Robertson to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Interconference Opponents Meet in Springfield - Rockford IceHogs
- A Vengeful Home Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Take Down Condors, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Game #20 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (10-9-0-0) at Calgary Wranglers (16-5-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rally to Stun Condors, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Snags a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Syracuse
- It's Not a Phase: It's Monsters Emo Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday
- Cleveland Falls 4-1 in Milwaukee
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to AHL Contract
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month