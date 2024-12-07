Wolf Pack Battle Penguins on 'Teddy Bear Toss' Night

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack look to win three straight games for the second time this season tonight as they welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It is the first of three meetings at the XL Center. The sides will next meet on Jan. 4, 2025, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The Penguins make their next visit to the XL Center on Feb. 21, 2025.

The Penguins claimed a 2-1 victory in the first meeting on Nov. 2 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. After a goalless first period, Isaac Belliveau opened the scoring with his first career AHL goal just 33 seconds into the middle frame. Ville Koivunen then extended the lead at 10:54, burying the eventual game-winning tally.

Dylan Roobroeck got the Wolf Pack on the board at 16:30 of the middle stanza, but Tristan Jarry made five saves in the third period to preserve the victory.

The Wolf Pack posted a 3-3-0-0 record against the Penguins last season, winning all three games at the XL Center.

The home team has won each of the last eight head-to-head matchups between these divisional foes.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their second straight game on Friday night, blanking the Rockford IceHogs 4-0 at the XL Center.

Roobroeck opened the scoring 5:31 into the second period, burying a backhand bid for his fifth goal of the season. The icebreaker would prove to be the game-winner on this night.

Jaroslav Chmelaø extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:36, potting his third goal of the season as he jammed a rebound by Drew Commesso. Jake Leschyshyn snapped home his second goal of the season from the slot 3:27 into the third period, converting on a feed from Adam Sýkora. Alex Belzile then hit the empty net at 16:52 to extend his point streak to five games.

Dylan Garand made 24 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season and improve to 7-2-2.

Belzile and Bo Groulx are tied for the team lead in goals with eight, while Belzile leads the Wolf Pack with 21 points (8 g, 13 a).

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt on Wednesday night, as they fell 6-1 to the Hershey Bears on home ice.

The Pens trailed 3-0 after one, as Ethan Bear, Pierrick Dubé, and Bogdan Trineyev all lit the lamp for the Bears. Henrik Rybinski and Alex Limoges extended the lead to 5-0 by the 16:11 mark of the second period, taking the intrigue out of the result.

Boris Katchouk got the Pens on the board at 16:27 of the second period, but Ethen Frank restored the five-goal cushion at 19:43.

Tristan Broz and Katchouk are tied for the team lead in goals with seven each, while Emil Bemström leads the Penguins in points with 19 (6 g, 13 a) in 17 games played.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when they welcome the Hershey Bears to town for the first of four meetings this season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

