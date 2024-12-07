Rockford Grabs a Point in Springfield
December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Springfield, MA. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped a close 2-1 game against the Sprinfield Thunderbirds in overtime Saturday inside the MassMutual Center. Cole Guttman scored the lone goal for the Hogs while Mitchell Weeks stopped 27 shots.
In the 1st period, both goaltenders, Mitchell Weeks and Vadim Zherenko, kept the puck out of the nets.
Three minutes into the 2nd, the Thunderbirds failed to clear out of their own zone. Cole Guttman had the puck jump to his stick in-between the circles and then beat the Springfield netminder between his legs.
In the early stages of the 3rd, Thunderbirds captain Matthew Peca won a draw straight back to Tyler Tucker who wristed in the 1-1 tying goal from the blue line.
With a little over a minute to go in overtime, Dalibor Dvorsky snapped the game-winner home from the slot.
Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
