Bears Pull off 3-2 OT Comeback Against Phantoms

December 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







Allentown, PA - Henrik Rybinski scored the tying goal with under three seconds remaining in regulation and Chase Priskie netted the game-winner in sudden death as the Hershey Bears (16-5-3-0) clawed back from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 overtime victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-7-4-1) on Saturday night at PPL Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The win gave Hershey its 12th consecutive road contest with a point (10-0-2-0) to extend the franchise mark.

Hershey's record this season against its I-78 rival is now 2-1-1-0.

NOTABLES:

Lehigh Valley was hosting its annual Teddy Bear Toss game; Jacob Gaucher's shorthanded goal at 19:30 of the second period gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. The remaining half minute of the frame was played following the conclusion of the second intermission as result of the cleanup delay.

Ethan Bear tied the game with his fifth of the season at 12:11 of the third period.

With Hershey trailing 2-1 and Clay Stevenson pulled late in regulation, Henrik Rybinski put his sixth of the season - a new career-high for the forward - past Cal Petersen at 19:57.

Spencer Smallman assisted on both Hershey's two goals in regulation.

Clay Stevenson secured his third win of the season by posting 21 saves, including a breakaway stop on Olle Lycksell with approximately 1:45 remaining in the overtime period.

Chase Priskie netted the winning goal. It was the second career OT-winner in Priskie's tenure with the Chocolate and White.

Bears captain Aaron Ness suited up in his 400th regular-season contest with Hershey, tying him with former captain Garrett Mitchell for 26th in franchise history. Ness' 400 games ranks ninth in club history among defensemen, and the most among American-born blueliners.

SHOTS: HER 25, LV 23

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 21-for-23; LV - Cal Petersen, 22-for-25

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-3; LV - 0-for-2

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson's thoughts on tonight's goaltending duel:

"I think we just stuck with it. Petersen just played so well for them. We had three three or four breakaways in the first couple periods, and he stayed strong for them. It was a very sleepy game for both teams as far as I'm concerned. But they went up 2-1 there and we were able to pull off a 6-on-5 goal to force overtime and we got it done. But it was a goaltending battle once again, just like the last game we played against them - Petersen played well and so did Clay, so I expect the same kind of game tomorrow night."

Chase Priskie on the play of the three-man unit with Mike Vecchione and Mike Sgarbossa that helped lead to the game-winning goal:

"Mike Vecchione makes a fantastic play. He brought in two guys, was able to get the puck free, pushed it to Sgarbs, and when the puck's on his stick, he's going to make a play. So I was just trying to get open, find some ice, and you know, he put the puck right on my tape on the goal line, so it's the least I could do to bury it. He set me up quite a bit here, so I'm glad I could make one drop for him."

Clay Stevenson on the team's play:

"I thought we did a great job of working pucks in the O-zone, getting shots to the net. Cal [Petersen] played a pretty good game and we made it challenging on him. And in the D-zone, I thought guys were exceptional at keeping the majority of the shots to the outside. They were committing themselves to blocking shots and that's just going to be key for us moving forward."

Stevenson on his approach to facing a breakaway in overtime:

"Honestly, you've just got to have a clear mind, full heart, and just read and react on a breakaway. I think when you think, you stink. That's always something to think about. The last game here, we lost it in overtime with sort of a breakaway in front. And so it was nice to get a little bit of redemption there."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night, when all fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.