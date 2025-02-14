Manitoba Doubled-up by Texas
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (14-27-1-1) fell 4-2 to the Texas Stars (27-16-3-0) on Friday. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 win over the Stars on Wednesday.
Ben King opened the scoring for the Moose, deflecting a shot from Dylan Coghlan to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period. Kaapo Kähkönen held the Stars off the scoresheet, making 11 stops in the Manitoba crease. Ben Kraws made nine saves on 10 shots in net for Texas.
Mason Shaw doubled Manitoba's lead halfway through the middle frame. Anthony Romano put the Stars on the board in the final two minutes of the period, cutting the Moose lead to 2-1. Kähkönen made six saves on seven shots for Manitoba, and Kraws made four saves on five shots in the Texas net.
Arttu Hyry tied things up at 2-2 for the Stars with a shorthanded goal halfway through the final frame. Matej Blümel added a goal of his own on the power play just 90 seconds later, to give Texas its first lead of the game at 3-2. Kole Lind secured the 4-2 Stars win with an empty net goal in the final few minutes. Kähkönen finished with 28 saves for Manitoba, and Kraws wrapped with 22 stops in the Texas end.
Quotable
Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)
"There was a lot in that game for us to like and to build on, obviously the result is not what we wanted. We put ourselves in a good position and we just let it slip away."
Statbook
Dylan Coghlan (1A) has six points (4G, 2A) through his past three games
Ben King (1G) has registered six points (4G, 2A) in four appearances against the Texas Stars this season
Mason Shawn (1G) has two goals through his past three games
What's Next?
The Moose face the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 16. Puck drop for Follow Your Dreams Day is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
