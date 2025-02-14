Penguins Lose Shootout to Lehigh Valley, 3-2
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in a shootout to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-12-4-1) never trailed in the contest, but Phantoms forward Rodrigo Âbols netted the only goal of the shootout for Lehigh Valley.
Sam Poulin scored the game's first goal exactly 13 minutes into the first frame after he deflected a shot that Lehigh Valley netminder Parker Gahagen couldn't control and slid the loose puck across the goal line.
Just as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returned to even strength after killing off a minor penalty, Lehigh Valley tied the score after a net-front scramble. Samu Tuomaala got credit for the tally four minutes into the second period.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went to the power play towards the end of the second stanza, where Tristan Broz launched a wrist shot off a textbook set-up by Avery Hayes and Vasily Ponomarev to make the score 2-1 in the Penguins favor.
Lehigh Valley tied the game at two just over seven minutes into the third, answering back with a power-play goal of its own. Jacob Gaucher redirected a pass from Anthony Richard that got launched over the shoulder of Penguins' goalie Joel Blomqvist.
The Penguins poured it on for the remainder of the third period, putting immense pressure on Lehigh Valley. Gahagen held firm, thus, the game went to overtime with the score tied at two.
All three Penguins shooters, Ville Koivunen, Emil Bemström and Tristan Broz, were denied by Gahagen in the shootout. Blomqvist turned away both Olle Lycksell and Tuomaala in the first two rounds, but Âbols beat him in the third round for the win.
Blomqvist made 25 saves in regulation, while Gahagen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in regulation and OT.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in 4-3 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Doubled-up by Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Drop Weekend Opener to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Storm Back in Third Period to Stun Moose - Texas Stars
- Penguins Lose Shootout to Lehigh Valley, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Break Marlies' Hearts in Valentine's Day Battle of Ontario - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Feel the Home Ice Love, Crush Wolves 6-3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 6-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Duran, Pitlick Power P-Bruins Past Comets - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 15 vs Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Drops Road Contest with Atlantic Division Providence - Utica Comets
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley on Family Day - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda's Bordeleau Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game #47 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate 45th Anniversary of Miracle on Ice Game February 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jesse Puljujarvi Ready to Take Advantage of Opportunity in Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- What If? Night Featuring Charlotte River Rats Jerseys on February 22 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bay of Quinte Students Buzzing over Belleville Sens Open Practice - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs and Wolves Renew Rivalry Friday Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.