Penguins Lose Shootout to Lehigh Valley, 3-2

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in a shootout to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-12-4-1) never trailed in the contest, but Phantoms forward Rodrigo Âbols netted the only goal of the shootout for Lehigh Valley.

Sam Poulin scored the game's first goal exactly 13 minutes into the first frame after he deflected a shot that Lehigh Valley netminder Parker Gahagen couldn't control and slid the loose puck across the goal line.

Just as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returned to even strength after killing off a minor penalty, Lehigh Valley tied the score after a net-front scramble. Samu Tuomaala got credit for the tally four minutes into the second period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went to the power play towards the end of the second stanza, where Tristan Broz launched a wrist shot off a textbook set-up by Avery Hayes and Vasily Ponomarev to make the score 2-1 in the Penguins favor.

Lehigh Valley tied the game at two just over seven minutes into the third, answering back with a power-play goal of its own. Jacob Gaucher redirected a pass from Anthony Richard that got launched over the shoulder of Penguins' goalie Joel Blomqvist.

The Penguins poured it on for the remainder of the third period, putting immense pressure on Lehigh Valley. Gahagen held firm, thus, the game went to overtime with the score tied at two.

All three Penguins shooters, Ville Koivunen, Emil Bemström and Tristan Broz, were denied by Gahagen in the shootout. Blomqvist turned away both Olle Lycksell and Tuomaala in the first two rounds, but Âbols beat him in the third round for the win.

Blomqvist made 25 saves in regulation, while Gahagen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in regulation and OT.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.