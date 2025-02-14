Jesse Puljujarvi Ready to Take Advantage of Opportunity in Charlotte

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Jesse Puljujarvi hit the ice at Bojangles Coliseum Thursday morning, marking his first practice with the team and a fresh start for the forward.

"It was fun," said Puljujarvi of the skate. "I actually skated yesterday with the head coach too. So I'll try to be ready for the weekend and play a couple good games."

The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi was in the second of a two-year deal with Pittsburgh this season and posted nine points (3g, 6a) in 26 NHL games before being sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After notching three points (1g, 2a) in four games in the AHL, the two parties agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

"I was at a dead end in Pittsburgh," he said. "I didn't really feel like I had the opportunity to play in the NHL there. That's why I made this decision."

That was the end of another chapter for Puljujarvi - who had previously spent time in the Edmonton and Carolina organizations - and it left the 26-year-old at a career crossroads.

"In the NHL I went on waivers and no one picked me up," he said. "And then I went on termination of contract waivers and no one picked me up there. So there was not really interest here, but a couple teams were. I was thinking at first I would go to Europe and play there at the end of the season and be a part of a good playoff run. But then I was thinking that I was playing really good hockey earlier this season and I feel like I can be an NHL player."

The route that Puljujarvi ultimately landed on was signing a professional tryout with the Checkers.

"This is the way - what I need to do to get maybe one more chance to be an NHL player," he said. "I felt that I have an opportunity here with a good group of guys - I heard there's many injuries here so I can be a good part of this team here and help the guys get the goal here. Part of that is I can be the best version of myself and get the next step and hopefully that helps me get my big goal of being an NHL player."

Puljujarvi is hungry to grow his game at his latest stop and believes he has plenty to offer.

"I feel like I'm still pretty young - I'm turning 27 this summer - and I feel like after the big surgery I still have things I can of course improve," said Puljujarvi, referencing a major procedure he had on both hips in the summer of 2023. "I can be better."

From the Checkers side, adding a player like Puljujarvi at this juncture in the season is a welcome development.

"We're super excited to have Jesse as a part of our group," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "You look at the pedigree and where he's been - he's looking for an opportunity. I think he'll be a great fit with how we play as a group. Super excited to have him and he's super excited to be here. I'm a big believer in our environment and how we can maximize everyone's skill set. I'm looking forward to that challenge."

The stage is now set for both the player and the team to reap the benefits of a strong run down the stretch of the regular season and beyond.

"Hopefully this really works out here," said Puljujarvi. "I would really like to take this opportunity and help this team and make the next step for my career."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.