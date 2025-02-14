Griffins Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in 4-3 Overtime Win

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An overtime-winner from Sheldon Dries and a three-point outing by Joe Snively (2-1-3) led the Grand Rapids Griffins past the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. The win snapped the Griffins' season-high five-game losing streak.

Snively's three-point campaign marked his third this season, as he tied Dries' team-high 18 goals. Dominik Shine earned his 100th assist as a Griffin and broke his single-season record of 33 total points. Hunter Johannes scored his first AHL goal, securing his second point in the last two games (1-1-2) while Alex Doucet skated in his 100th professional contest. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa returned to the crease, saving 26 shots in the win. Cossa improved to 15-9-3 on the campaign, alongside a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Despite the Wild taking a 10-2 shot lead midway through the first period, Snively kicked off the scoring. Skating up toward the blue line, Nate Danielson let a shot go and Snively tipped it in front, as the puck rang off the goalpost and in at 9:49. With 5:12 left in the frame, Iowa tied the game at one when Graeme Clarke fired a one-timer from the left circle past Cossa. Then, 48 seconds later, a scrum out in front of the Griffins' crease saw the puck leak free into the back of the net. Ben Jones was credited with the tally and the Wild took a 2-1 lead.

At 10:40 in the second frame, Johannes tied the score at two. As the Griffins attempted to change lines, Johannes held the puck along the boards in the Iowa zone and snapped a sharp-angle shot through the five-hole of Samuel Hlavaj. Grand Rapids drew a penalty with 7:43 left but an interference call against Carter Mazur made it 4-on-4 just 31 seconds later. Both teams came away from the 4-on-4 unscathed, but at 14:35, Hunter Haight put the Wild back on top 3-2 with a power-play goal. A fight between Johannes and Nico Blachman gave Grand Rapids a power play with two minutes to play in the second. Shortly after, a high stick granted the Griffins a 5-on-3 advantage with 1:17 left. With 25 seconds remaining, Snively had a wide-open look at the goalmouth, but his shot hit the post and Grand Rapids failed to score, exiting the frame trailing 3-2.

The Griffins earned their seventh power-play chance at 4:49 in the third period. A cross-ice pass from William Wallinder set up Snively in the right circle and he found paydirt over the glove of Hlavaj. The power-play goal snapped a 0-for-24 drought by Grand Rapids, spanning its last seven games. Both teams remained deadlocked at three in the final frame. The Griffins drew a penalty with 2:09 left, hoping to seal the game on the man-advantage. Grand Rapids found multiple scoring opportunities, including a shot from Ondrej Becher deflecting off the goalpost with 1:35 remaining, but came up empty, as the outing extended to overtime.

Grand Rapids held Iowa at bay in the extra period and skated into its zone with 1:20 to play. Dries dropped the puck off to Shine who sent a cross-ice pass to Snively at the top of the right circle. Snively wound up for the one-timer, but failed to make solid contact, as the puck sailed wide. However, the disc found Dries on the doorstep and he redirected it past the netminder, giving the Griffins a 4-3 win.

Notes *Grand Rapids improved to 5-12-0-0 when trailing after the second period. *Austin Watson was whistled for his 10th major penalty of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. *Grand Rapids has won 10 of its last 12 meetings against Iowa with a plus-15 scoring margin.

Grand Rapids 1 1 1 1 - 4

Iowa 2 1 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Snively 17 (Danielson, Mazur), 9:49. 2, Iowa, Clarke 9 (Jiříček, Lambos), 14:48. 3, Iowa, Jones 6 (Toporowski, Boyd), 15:36. Penalties-Didier Gr (high-sticking), 1:05; Špaček Ia (slashing), 1:37; Danielson Gr (boarding), 7:16; Watson Gr (goaltender interference, fighting), 11:48; Crotty Ia (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 11:48.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Johannes 1 (Doucet, Dello), 10:40. 5, Iowa, Haight 12 (Špaček, Jones), 14:35 (PP). Penalties-Jones Ia (hooking), 4:36; Sandelin Ia (slashing), 12:17; Mazur Gr (interference), 12:48; Cecconi Ia (interference), 15:08; Blachman Ia (roughing, misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct, game misconduct - aggressor), 18:00; Crotty Ia (high-sticking), 18:43.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Snively 18 (Wallinder, Becher), 5:06 (PP). Penalties-Raška Ia (hooking), 4:49; Hanas Gr (tripping), 10:02; Haight Ia (hooking), 17:51.

OT Period-7, Grand Rapids, Dries 18 (Snively, Shine), 3:47. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-8-14-1-31. Iowa 17-7-4-1-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 8; Iowa 1 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 15-9-3 (29 shots-26 saves). Iowa, Hlavaj 7-11-1 (31 shots-27 saves).

A-6,201

Three Stars

1. GR Dries (overtime-winner); 2. GR Snively (two goals, assist); 3. IA Jones (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 26-17-3-1 (56 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 15 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Iowa: 15-27-3-1 (34 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

